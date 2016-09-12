T&T to help Guyana’s energy sector

Guyana has accepted an offer of technical assistance from T&T in developing its oil and gas sector. Energy Minister Nicole Olivierre said she met with Guyana President David Granger and Minister of Mineral Resources Raphael Trotman in late August.

Guyana recently discovered oil in commercial quantities, with at least two wells showing production capability of 10,000 barrels per day.

The minister said Granger has asked for support and co-operation in the areas of education, with emphasis on engineering and technical studies, infrastructure development, and agriculture. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) is being drafted and a delegation representing Guyana’s private and public sector will visit this country to view the operations and facilities available here.

Options for monetising natural gas, commercial and fiscal arrangements in the oil and gas sector, learning from T&T in the development of local content and training of industry practitioners are some of the specific areas of interest, Olivierre revealed.

She added that government will provide guidance to ensure that the Guyana government does not make mistakes this country would have made in developing its own oil and gas sector.

The MoU is expected to be executed by November.