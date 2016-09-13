Minister of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries, Clarence Rambharat, says his ministry, based on dialogue with and recommendations by the local livestock farmers and industry experts, plan to...
Volume leader NGL higher at $23.73
Overall market activity resulted from trading in 16 securities of which seven advanced, three declined and six traded firm.
Trading activity on the First Tier Market registered a volume of 80,889 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $2,716,016.36.
T&T NGL Limited was the volume leader with 16,541 shares changing hands for a value of $392,462.34, followed by Sagicor Financial Corporation Limited with a volume of 14,284 shares being traded for $93,676.89.
The West Indian Tobacco Company Limited contributed 12,958 shares with a value of $1,636,854.56, while Angostura Holdings Limited added 10,300 shares valued at $144,314.51.
T&T NGL Limited enjoyed the day's largest gain, increasing $0.04 to end the day at $23.73. Conversely, Massy Holdings Limited suffered the day's greatest loss, falling $0.04 to close at $54.95.
Clico Investment Fund was the only active security on the Mutual Fund Market, posting a volume of 17,303 shares valued at $391,739.92.
It remained at $22.64.
