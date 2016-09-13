Volume leader NGL higher at $23.73

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 16 securities of which seven advanced, three declined and six traded firm.

Trading activity on the First Tier Market registered a volume of 80,889 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $2,716,016.36.

T&T NGL Limited was the volume leader with 16,541 shares changing hands for a value of $392,462.34, followed by Sagicor Financial Corporation Limited with a volume of 14,284 shares being traded for $93,676.89.

The West Indian Tobacco Company Limited contributed 12,958 shares with a value of $1,636,854.56, while Angostura Holdings Limited added 10,300 shares valued at $144,314.51.

T&T NGL Limited enjoyed the day's largest gain, increasing $0.04 to end the day at $23.73. Conversely, Massy Holdings Limited suffered the day's greatest loss, falling $0.04 to close at $54.95.

Clico Investment Fund was the only active security on the Mutual Fund Market, posting a volume of 17,303 shares valued at $391,739.92.

It remained at $22.64.­­­­