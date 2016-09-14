Audit shows up asset failures

Energy and Energy Affairs Minister Nicole Olivierre says the national facilities audit report shows that the asset integrity of most State companies, including Petrotrin, are rated under 50 per cent.

Olivierre was fielding questions from the media yesterday when she visited Coffee Beach, La Brea to meet residents who were affected by yet another oil spill, which washed ashore on Sunday night. In 2015, former minster of energy and energy industries Kevin Ramnarine commissioned the audit after major spills in La Brea in December 2013 and in Marabella in July 2014. In all, 30 companies were subjected to the audit by Det Norske Veritas which looked at documents and carried out visual inspection of the facilities.

Olivierre said companies were rated on a scale of 1-5 with most of them scoring below 2.5. She said only one State company was above average, so the ministry is formulating procedures for them to improve their asset integrity.

“With the increased monitoring, we will be able to identify sooner which assets are in the worst off state so that they can get the attention to minimise the incident of oil spills,” Olivierre said.

Asked whether Petrotrin’s capping of Well ABM 37 in the Brighton Marine Field was the cause of the latest spill, Olivierre said she is still awaiting a report from the company on the source of the oil and the Environmental Management Authority on the extent of damage.

While oil production is at a new low, she said the spills had no major impaction the country’s output. She said there are wells in the Trinmar acreage that can produce oil, but the aged assets limit Petrotrin’s ability to raise production in those fields.

Cleanup crews returned to the Coffee Beach yesterday and some residents were hired to remove the remaining oil from the shore and mangroves. Residents also called for development, saying they want housing grants to repair their homes, a new road and street lights.

Derrick Preedie said the Housing Development Corporation built a community in La Brea, but people from all parts of Trinidad are being given first preference. Olivierre said her constituency office staff is working to get social services to the residents and she was disappointed at a protest along the Southern Main Road where shop owners claimed their businesses were being blocked by road rehabilitation work.