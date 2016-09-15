Ansa McAL shares up by $0.70

Overall market activity resulted from trading in nine securities of which four advanced, one declined and four traded firm.

Trading activity on the First Tier Market registered a volume of 42,593 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $694,380.92. National Flour Mills Ltd was the volume leader with 10,470 shares changing hands for a value of $26,160, followed by Guardian Holdings Ltd with a volume of 8,701 shares being traded for $111,372.80.

Scotia Investments Jamaica Ltd contributed 8,200 shares with a value of $14,187.50, while Scotiabank T&T Ltd added 3,525 shares valued at $203,745.

Ansa McAL Ltd enjoyed the day’s largest gain, increasing $0.70 to end the day at $62.70. Conversely, T&T NGL Ltd suffered the day’s sole decline, falling $0.22 to end the day at $23.51.

The Mutual Fund Market did not record any activity.