Scotiabank backs Bazodee

Scotiabank T&T’s sponsorship of the T&T premier of the local film Bazodee, which stars soca artiste Machel Montano, is just the latest demonstration of the bank’s commitment to the country’s culture, says managing director Anya Schnoor

“We are very much a part of helping the economy diversify and that’s something as a bank we want to support. T&T’s diversifying into film and producing film and the culture and the arts and the music . . . we are really excited to be a part of it. This is our way of giving back to our customers, as well as helping the country showcase some of the talent it has,” she said.

“Music is such a key part of T&T’s culture, whether it’s the steelpan, whether it’s the soca music, or calypso. So for us, supporting this movie and the music that goes along with it—because I am sure there are some fantastic songs in it—it’s all about supporting the country and its move to diversifying the culture and the arts. So this is something that is very much aligned to what we do as a global bank.”

Schnoor spoke at the local premier of the film, which was written by Claire Ince, directed by Todd Kessle and stars Montano and Natalie Pereria, at Digicel IMAX on Tuesday evening.

While she would give no commitment about the bank’s future role in the film industry, Schnoor said: “We tend to stick to what we know, but what we will do is help promote people that do go into film making, because we think it is important, especially for T&T, trying to diversify its economy and because of the tremendous talent of the people locally. This would be a opportunity, and it’s something that people should spend more time focusing on.”