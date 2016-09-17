Republic ends week with $0.11 increase

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 17 securities of which four advanced, four declined and nine traded firm.

Trading activity on the First Tier Market registered a volume of 175,373 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $2,530,425.17.

GraceKennedy Limited was the volume leader with 75,000 shares changing hands for a value of $189,000, followed by Agostini’s Limited with a volume of 21,683 shares being traded for $375,131.13.

Trinidad Cement Limited contributed 18,142 shares with a value of $57,033.69, while Scotiabank T&T Limited added 13,737 shares valued at $794,822.82.

Republic Financial Holdings Limited enjoyed the day's largest gain, increasing $0.11 to end the day at $110.11.

Conversely, the West Indian Tobacco Company Limited suffered the day's greatest loss, falling $0.25 to close at $126.75.

Clico Investment Fund was the only active security on the Mutual Fund Market, posting a volume of 75,630 shares valued at $1,708,504.80. It declined by $0.01 to end at $22.59.