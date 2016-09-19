First CNG maxis arrive in T&T

New 18-seater maxi taxies powered by compressed natural gas (CNG) are expected to be on the roads this week.

Eon Hewitt, president of the Association of Maxi Taxis of Trinidad and Tobago (AMTTT) told the T&T Guardian making the switch from diesel to CNG is a win-win situation since it not only reduces their fuel bills by 50 per cent, but the vehicles cost half of what they currently pay for a 25-seater vehicle.

“Right now a 15-seater maxi costs between $335,000 and $340,000, a 25-seater costs between $610,000 and $620,000 but we getting a vehicle that costing us between $300,000 and $322,000 and it transports 18 passengers,” he said.

“When you work the maths, if you buy a 25-seater you really paying “an additional $300,000 to carry seven more passengers.”

Those are just some of the pluses Hewitt believes that comes with the switch to the new CNG powered vehicles.

H said: “Right now it costs $110 to fill up a 15-seater maxi and $130 to fill a 25 seater maxi. The new 18 seater maxi takes 45 litres of fuel and it will cost $45 to fill up, because CNG is $1 a litre and diesel is $1.98 a litre.”

Hewitt said the switch also has benefits for the Government and country as “the state will have more diesel at its disposal to sell and the country would benefit from a cleaner environment.

He said while only two CNG powered vehicles will be on the roads from this week there are more on order.

“The drivers are excited at this opportunity,” he said.

Hewitt was on hand a week ago to witness the destruction and disposal of two small diesel-powered maxi taxis The owners, Lucien Hernandez-Maxwell and Godfrey Flemming, agreed to NGC/CNG’s condition for destruction of their vehicles, which were over 20 years old, to access the $45,000 grant to purchase the new CNG maxi taxis imported from the Jiangsu Joylong Automobile Company in China.

The 18-seater maxi taxis are new to the local market which has traditionally been serviced by 15 and 25 seaters buses. The vehicles will be launched tomorrow at the maxi taxi hub at City Gate, Port-of-Spain.

The CNG maxi taxi grant

In 2015, NGC/CNG signed a memorandum of understanding with AMTTT to provide a grant to maxi taxi owners who dispose of their diesel vehicles and switch to CNG. The grant is $45,000 for small maxi taxis and $75,000 for large maxi taxis.

Last Monday, the vehicles belonging to Hernandez-Maxwell and Flemming were taken to a scrap yard and crushed with an excavator. The mangled vehicles were then torn apart and fed into a massive shredder which separated the pieces into metal and other scrap.

Following the disposal of the scrap from the two vehicles the owners were given certificates of destruction which they took to the Licensing Office to register their new CNG vehicles.