NEL closes lower at $10

Overall market activity resulted from trading in seven securities of which one advanced, two declined and four traded firm.

Trading activity on the First Tier Market registered a volume of 28,668 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $302,442.60. Guardian Holdings Limited was the volume leader with 12,022 shares changing hands for a value of $153,924.60, followed by Trinidad Cement Limited with a volume of 5,460 shares being traded for $17,035.20. National Enterprises Limited contributed 5,000 shares with a value of $50,000, while National Flour Mills Limited added 5,000 shares valued at $12,500.

T&T NGL Limited enjoyed the day's sole price increase, climbing $0.01 to end the day at $23.52. Conversely, National Enterprises Limited suffered the day's greatest loss, falling $0.44 to close at $10.

The Mutual Fund Market did not record any activity.