ECA: Tough decisions to be made

The Employers Consultative Association (ECA) has given Government a rating of acceptable for their first twelve months in office.

Noting that economic challenges driven primarily by the significant decline in revenues from the energy sector has severely affected Government’s ability to respond to the socio-economic needs and challenges, the group said: “While concerted efforts have been made to manage the economy and more importantly, to stay out of the reach of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), we are of the view that more conversations should be had in this regard.

As an example, there is an urgent need for parties to the tripartite process to progress the formulation of strategies for growth and jobs. The ECA over the years has been calling for a greater level of commitment in the creation of public/private sector partnerships. In this regard, policy makers must keep in mind that the private sector remains the engine of growth in the economy, and therefore, must allow greater levels of flexibility for entrepreneurs and small businesses to pursue new ideas and create new opportunities.”

The ECA also underscored the importance of tripartism and social dialogue.

“This vehicle is the key enabler at our disposal that will allow us to have the required levels of honest conversations through a highly collaborative, respectful approach which would result in arriving at decisions built on consensus,” the group said

The ECA is urging Government to take tough decisions to get the economy going again.

“ It cannot be business as usual. Use the realities of current economic environment to influence and create the kind of behavioural changes which are required to take us into the future.”