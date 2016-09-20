Former Jamaica PM to speak at ICATT conference

Portia Simpson-Miller will deliver the feature address at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of T&T (ICATT) conference next month.

The annual event comes off at the Hyatt Regency, Port-of-Spain, on October 5-6.

Simpson-Miller served as Jamaica’s first female Prime Minister from 2006-2007 and 2012-2016. She is that country’s current Leader of the Opposition and a Member of Parliament.

Internationally acclaimed CEO of Overstock.com, Patrick Byrne, shares centre-stage at the event. Byrne is an entrepreneur, e-commerce pioneer and CEO, of Overstock.com, which Forbes magazine named the No 9 Best Company to Work for in the United States in 2010. He will deliver an address titled The Crypto-revolution Meets Central Banking and Beyond.

Byrne is responsible for the impressive fortunes of Overstock.com, which in 2014, became the first online retailer to accept bitcoin.

By 2013, the company had revenues of US$1.3 billion and a net income of US$88.5 million. He is well known for his campaign against illegal naked short selling, affirming that the practice has been used in violation of securities law to hurt the price of his and other public companies’ stock. Delegates at the conference can look forward to hearing Simpson-Miller’s story of what has been described as determination and resilience in the face of a tough international economic environment coupled with domestic challenges and her views as to the key ingredients for consideration to achieve economic turnaround in the present circumstances affecting our twin island republic.

The conference will be among the first fora for discussion of the 2017 fiscal package for T&T to be presented on September 30. Former Minister of Finance, Wendell Mottley will moderate a panel discussion on October 5 entitled A 2017 Trinidad and Tobago Budget Exploration—A Balancing Act.

The panel features Charles Percy, managing director and CEO of Methanex Trinidad Limited; Karen Darbasie, Group CEO at First Citizens; and Peter George, Entrepreneur.

RBC Royal Bank is leading as a Titanium Sponsor and Rob Johnston, Head, Caribbean Banking RBC, will speak on Managing Profitability and Liquidity in a Changing Economic Environment.

Sponsors are supporting the 2016 conference: Gold Level Sponsors are Deloitte, EOG Resources, EY, Grant Thornton, KPMG, PKF, PwC and Zcloud Solutions; Silver Level Sponsors are CPA Canada, Guardian Group and SBCS while Bronze Sponsors are ACCA, AEGIS, Atlantic, BDO and Massy.