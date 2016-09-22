Prestige leads with $3.1m shares traded

Overall market activity resulted from trading in seven securities of which three advanced, none declined and four traded firm.

Trading activity on the First Tier Market registered a volume of 395,985 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $4,788,838.52. Prestige Holdings Ltd was the volume leader with 283,967 shares changing hands for a value of $3,123,637.00, followed by Scotia Investments Jamaica Ltd with a volume of 58,504 shares being traded for $102,493.72.

T&T NGL Ltd contributed 25,158 shares with a value of $591,464.58, while Scotiabank T&T Ltd added 14,950 shares valued at $866,353.80. Prestige Holdings Ltd enjoyed the day's largest gain, increasing $0.10 to end the day at $11.