Computer glitch causes delays at port

Officials of the Port Authority of T&T (PATT) say they are not responsible for a computer glitch that caused delays in the distribution of goods and services at the Port of Port-of-Spain over the past two days. However, affected businessmen say they don’t care who is to blame, they just want their goods cleared because the delays are affecting their businesses and they are losing money.

The problem was highlighted by the Seamen Waterfront Workers Trade Union (SWWTU) in a press release about a shutdown in the computerised systems at the Customs Examinations Station (CES) since Monday. The union said as a result there was a major back up of goods on the port resulting in “utter chaos at the examination yard.”

“Several persons have called the union complaining that this delay in the delivery of their goods is causing them a serious financial drain,” the SWWTU said.

The union called on the relevant authorities to work diligently to restore the computers so that goods could be delivered to the respective traders without further delay.

Contacted for comment, a PATT official at the PATT said although the CES is on port property they are not responsible for its operations. The official referred the T&T Guardian to the Customs and Excise Division. A Customs official claimed not to be aware of the situation.

However, a foreign used car dealer, speaking on condition to anonymity, said the delay is causing him to lose money.

“The goods needed to be cleared by yesterday (Monday) and because there is this delay it will incur costs to me, which are losses on my part. Who is to compensate? This is no fault of ours, we are here on time to clear our goods,” he said.