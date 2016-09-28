Volume leader First Citizens trades 10,198 shares

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 11 securities of which four advanced, one declined and six traded firm.

Trading activity on the First Tier Market registered a volume of 30,059 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $790,964.66. First Citizens Bank Limited was the volume leader with 10,198 shares changing hands for a value of $356,929.50, followed by T&T NGL Limited with a volume of 8,236 shares being traded for $194,495.40.

Point Lisas Industrial Port Development Corporation Limited contributed 4,318 shares with a value of $15,544.80, while Guardian Holdings Limited added 2,893 shares valued at $37,030.40.

T&T NGL Limited enjoyed the day's largest gain, increasing $0.07 to end the day at $23.62. Conversely, Massy Holdings Limited suffered the day's sole decline, falling $0.01 to end the day at $54.69. The Mutual Fund Market did not record any activity.