RBC economist: Devalue dollar

The TT dollar is overvalued. RBC economist Marla Dukharan is recommending that it be devalued to between $8 to $10 to US$1.

Speaking about ways to improve the country’s economic climate during a panel discussion at the Arthur Lok Jack Graduate School of Business yesterday, Dukharan said: “I would address the foreign exchange situation.”

She cited an Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) report which said the TT dollar is the single most over valued currency in the Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as an International Monetary Fund (IMF) report which said the currency was overvalued by 21 per cent to 50 per cent depending on the model used.

Dukharan said if a country's currency is overvalued it affects the overall competitiveness of its economy.

“We need to fix that from an external competitiveness standpoint but we need to look at it from the point that there is a trade-off. We like to say there is a year of import cover.

“The trade-off to that is it means many businesses cannot access the foreign exchange they need to run their businesses properly. That is one of the reasons I think we are slipping and is what the respondents identified as one of the major deteriorations from last year to this year,” she said.