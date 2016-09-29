T&T Chamber ready to work with Government

Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon said there is need for more collaboration between the T&T Chamber of Industry and Commerce and her ministry to focus on growing the capabilities and export capacity of medium sized businesses.

The minister, who met recently incoming Chamber CEO Gabriel Faria and Catherine Kumar, outgoing CEO, emphasized the need for local financial institutions to be more supportive of local entrepreneurs. She affirmed the Ministry’s support through platforms and programmes facilitated by ExporTT in keeping with that agency’s mandate to build the export capacity and competitiveness of domestic companies.

Faria said the Chamber plans to use the skills bank of its membership to mentor smaller companies and confirmed willingness to partner with Government through various initiatives to ensure the growth of local businesses.

Kumar said: “There are opportunities for our local manufacturers/businesses but we now need to work on building capacity to take advantage of it.”

She thanked Gopee-Scoon for the support of the Trade Ministry to the Chamber over the years. In turn, the minister expressed her appreciation to Kumar for her excellent work and contribution to the growth and development of the private sector in T&T.