Unilever ends trading day at $60
Overall market activity resulted from trading in 12 securities of which five advanced, three declined and four traded firm.
Trading activity on the First Tier Market registered a volume of 132,117 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $1,282,787.59.
JMMB Group Ltd was the volume leader with 70,144 shares changing hands for a value of $42,787.84, followed by National Commercial Bank Jamaica Ltd with a volume of 32,432 shares being traded for $84,323.20. Calypso Macro Index Fund contributed 17,952 shares with a value of $394,944, while National Flour Mills Ltd added 10,000 shares valued at $25,500.
Unilever Caribbean Ltd enjoyed the day’s largest gain, increasing $2 to end the day at $60. Conversely, Calypso Macro Index Fund suffered the day's greatest loss, falling $1.00 to close at $22.
On the Mutual Fund Market 72,865 shares changed hands for a value of $1,635,977.80. Clico Investment Fund was the most active security, with a volume of 54,913 shares valued at $1,241,033.80. It remained at $22.60.
