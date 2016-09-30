Massy shares slide $0.59 to $54.10

Overall market activity resulted from trading in nine securities of which three advanced, four declined and two traded firm.

Trading activity on the First Tier Market registered a volume of 118,266 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $1,405,911.52.

JMMB Group Limited was the volume leader with 97,370 shares changing hands for a value of $62,316.80, followed by The West Indian Tobacco Company Ltd with a volume of 7,888 shares being traded for $1,002,170.40.

First Citizens Bank Ltd contributed 5,247 shares with a value of $183,620.77, while T&T NGL Ltd added 3,851 shares valued at $91,096.15.

JMMB Group Ltd enjoyed the day's largest gain, increasing $0.03 to end the day at $0.64. Conversely, Massy Holdings Ltd suffered the day's greatest loss, falling $0.59 to close at $54.10.

Clico Investment Fund was the only active security on the Mutual Fund Market, posting a volume of 4,120 shares valued at $93,144.11. It advanced by $0.01 to end at $22.61.