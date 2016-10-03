­UWI lecturer: Cuts not drastic enough

Andre Worrell

UWI Economics lecturer and deputy dean for distance and outreach Dr Daren Conrad does nothing Government went far enough in consolidating expenditure in 2016/2017 Budget. He described the fiscal package presented on Friday by Finance Minister Colm Imbert as “more of the same.”

“Given the serious financial predicament the country finds itself in, I think the budget was very much run of the mill in its nature.

“The minister missed a wonderful opportunity to sensitise the nation to just how severe our financial circumstances are and why much needed expenditure reduction is necessary,” he said.

Conrad felt no real attempt was made to reduce spending on transfers and subsidies although that would have gone some way in tightening expenditure and reducing wastage.

He said: “The Government made no effort to repeal transfers and subsidies on several make-work programmes which should be significantly reduced and labour transferred to areas where they could be utilised more productively.”

He said Government should have laid out a multi-year plan for how it intends to re-engineer growth and development in the economy and put the country on a more-sustainable fiscal path.

“I didn’t get the sense from the budget that the Government laid out a plan to chart a course for the next four years of their administration.

“What I was hoping to see in this budget was a move from the traditional year-to-year approach to budgeting where the Government is essentially operating with a short-term view, to a more long-term oriented approach that would take the country’s developmental needs over time into consideration.”

“At the tertiary level, I think the Government should have gone even further in scaling back expenditure.

“The country is currently facing a surfeit of skilled labour without the absorptive capacity to accommodate the thousands of students coming out of tertiary education institutions every year.

“We are effectively mass producing students at the tertiary level without the labour market to facilitate them.”

Conrad recommended that Government halt all negotiations with unions given the current cashflow problems facing the country.

“As a matter of fiscal prudence I think the Government should put a freeze on all union negotiations. The Government finds itself in a position where it is continuously making overtures to unions and backpay arrangements and not getting any commensurate increases in productivity associated with these negotiations and payments.

“Our country currently ranks very low in terms of global competitiveness and much of this can be attributed to poor worker productivity tied to union agreements,” he said.