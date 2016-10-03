​Riley appointed to RFHL board

Republic Financial Holdings Limited (RFHL) has announced the appointment of Robert Riley, to its Board of Directors, effective October 1.

Riley, a Chaconia Medal (Gold) recipient is the executive director of Robert Riley Leadership and Energy Consulting LLC. His professional career, which spans more than three decades, includes executive management and senior legal positions, such as: Group Head of Safety and Operation Risk, BP PLC (London); chairman and CEO, bpTT and Business Unit Leader, just to name a few.

An attorney-at-law, Riley holds a Consortium Executive MBA from the Thunderbird American Graduate School of International Management; a Bachelor of Laws (Hons.) from the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus (Barbados); and BSc. (Hons.) in Agricultural Science from the University of the West Indies, St. Augustine. In 2003, he was awarded the Chaconia Medal (Gold) for Contribution to National Development and in 2009, he was awarded a Doctor of Laws Honoris Causa from the University of the West Indies, St. Augustine.

Riley, has served as chairman on the coard of Amoco T&T LLC and other Amoco entities. He also served as executive director, Titan Methanol; executive chairman, bpTT LLC; Executive Director, Atlantic LNG boards; executive director, PowerGen; director, Bank of Nova Scotia T&T Limited; founder and director, University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT); and director, Caribbean Airlines Limited.

Riley is currently director of Sequis LLC (Internet Software Company) and non-executive director of Massy Holdings Limited.