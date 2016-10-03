Banker: Budget oil price should be lower

Republic Bank Limited managing director Nigel Baptiste has welcomed plans for the implementation of the T&T Revenue Authority. He said there is need for efficiency when it comes to tax collection.

“The Minister has indicated that institutional strengthening has already been undertaken and it is hoped that greater emphasis will be placed on tax collection. The reported leakage due to tax evasion/avoidance represents a significant drag on the proper governance of the country,” he said.

In his response to the 2016/2017 fiscal package, Baptiste said the oil price on which the budget was based should have been lower.

“The price earned by Trinidad for our oil is not equal to the reference prices that we read every day,” he said.

“Nevertheless, from a prudence perspective I would have preferred a lower reference price. This would have forced the Government to be more creative with their revenue generating measures and also more ambitious with their cost saving initiatives. I believe the Government should have been more courageous with their expenditure cuts and the subsidy removal.”

However he welcomed the re-introduction of the property tax.

“This is a normal tool of a properly functioning national taxation regime. Hopefully there will be a better alignment between property taxes paid and services provided by the regional authorities,” he said.