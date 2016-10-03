Chamber president on 2016/2017 Budget: Deal with tax evaders

T&T Chamber president Robert Trestrail said he was disappointed there were no measures in the 2016/2017 budget to deal with tax evaders. Instead, measures were aimed at people already complying with tax laws he said when he addressed the Chamber’s annual Post Budget Forum at the Hyatt Regency, Port-of-Spain, yesterday.

Commenting on the 30 per cent tax rate for individuals and companies earning more than $1 million, Trestrail said: “We expected more stringent measures would have been developed to detect people who currently evade paying taxes and hold them to account.”

He added: “Given our current constraints with respect to detection and conviction we are not entirely satisfied that there exists the capacity to follow through successfully on this.”

Trestrail said increasing taxes on the business community and people who are already compliant in paying taxes might not be a wise move when there is need for stimulation of investment, innovation and expansion in the economy.

“The easier option was to increase taxes on those already compliant, and almost simultaneously, call upon the business community to invest, to expand, and to become more innovative. These things require capital, and this new tax regime will restrict the availability of this capital.”

The Chamber president was also concerned that there was little mention of innovation in the budget.

“We believe innovation as a key area was not sufficiently addressed in last Friday’s presentation. Using the Global Competitive Index as a benchmark, it is an area in which we have consistently registered a low score, yet it remains a critical area if we are to transition and transform our economy,” he said.

“It would be good to focus some more effort towards development in this area, paying particular attention to the use of ICTs to enhance the various sectors.”

Trestrail called for reformation of the public service and said “the cumbersome machinery” that currently exists has severely impeded successive administrations and negatively affected doing business in T&T. This, he said, had diminished T&T’s attractiveness as an investment destination.

“We are of the firm view that many of our institutions are in a state of structural failure. In such an environment providing more money or even the same as the previous year will not add value. Doubling the amount of money allocated to one ministry is not likely to lead to a double in value to the citizens,” he said

Overall, strong leadership from the public, private and labour sectors are needed to take T&T forward despite, international and geopolitical forces that are growing increasingly unpredictable, Trestrail said.