RBC a sponsor for ICATT conference

The commitment by RBC Royal Bank to be the lead Titanium sponsor of the 2016 Annual International Finance and Accounting Conference to be hosted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of T&T (ICATT) underscores the bank’s focus on strengthening operational integrity and building sustainable partnerships with key stakeholders in the community.

The conference, which takes place at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain, on Wednesday and Thursday, will bring together some of the leading experts in finance and accounting, who will speak on the theme Turnaround Prescriptions—Strategies for Success in Challenging Times. The conference formally opens at 8.30 am on Wednesday.

“At RBC, we recognise the positive impact we can have on the communities and countries in which we live and work. As a leading financial institution we are indeed happy to partner with ICATT as Titanium sponsor for this very important forum which seeks viable prescriptions for meeting the challenges our economies face today,” said Rob Johnston, CEO, RBC Financial Caribbean Limited.

Johnston will speak on day two of the conference on the theme Managing Profitability & Liquidity in a Changing Economic Environment—A Banker’s Perspective.

Johnston expanded on RBC’s corporate philosophy which influenced the bank’s decision to get on board with ICATT for its conference: “It all starts with a commitment to conducting ourselves with integrity, in every action and transaction, in every part of our business, being transparent and accountable and contributing to the well-being of our stakeholders, the communities we live in and the countries in which we do business.”

The RBC Caribbean head expressed confidence that the deliberations at the ICATT conference would lead to “turnaround prescriptions” and strategies for success in challenging times, for T&T and other countries in the region.

RBC’s Titanium sponsorship was hailed by ICATTs’s president Pria Narinesingh as a major investment in the economic and social well-being of the countries of the Caribbean. She also commended the other sponsors for their support of the conference.

Former Prime Minister and current Leader of the Opposition in Jamaica, Portia Simpson-Miller, will deliver the feature address on the opening day of the conference.

As one of the Caribbean’s leading diversified financial services companies, RBC provides personal and commercial banking, wealth management, corporate and investment banking, insurance and trust and asset management services to a wide range of clients, including individuals, small businesses, general commercial entities, regional and multi-national corporations and governments.

RBC Royal Bank has a long and impressive history in T&T, dating back to 1902. The bank was recently ranked the number one bank in T&T for the second straight year by The Banker.