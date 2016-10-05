$32.6b spent to fight crime in six years

Money should not be an excuse for mismanagement of crime or inefficiency in the judiciary, according to criminologist Prof Ramesh Deosaran.

He said while law abiding citizens fear crime, criminals fear neither detection nor punishment. For too long and for too much, he added, there have been terrible “wastage, corruption and public mismanagement all leading to an apparent free for all spree for crime and criminals who seem to fear neither police, law or courts mainly because they feel such institutions have grown quite ineffective.”

Deosaran, who spoke on crime and social issues at the T&T Chamber’s post-Budget session at the Hyatt Regency, Port-of-Spain, said Government should make special efforts to ensure that the $7.6 billion allocated for national security and the $117 million before that, are effectively spent with full and transparent accountability.

Over a six-year period, he said, the country spent a total of $32.6 billion on national security.

Deosaran, who was critical of the crime initiatives outlined in the budget statement, said: “The minister touched on white collar crime, illegal immigration and border security. Such crimes as street crimes, stealing, house breaking, robbery with violence, are often driven by the corrupt behaviours at the top, allegations of big-time greed and fraud at some state corporations, which the minister said are now out of control.”

He said bad examples trickle downwards helping to corrupt the moral compass of the young.This means a trend has started because “we have a society of two societies—one struggling to remain lawful and productive, the other like parasites and predators ravaging private property and attacking public safety.”

Deosaran called for more border controls. He said it has taken too long to establish the joint border patrol agency in areas such as Cedros, Carli Bay, Moruga and Toco where “day and night smuggling of guns, drugs and people are widely known.”

“Is that our security agencies are corrupt ,or is it just bad government policy? For too long, the authorities have allowed lawlessness to spread like squatting, illegal vending.”

He said the expectation of citizens is that there should be higher level of policy development and implementation which is “more professionally-driven, and less politically self-serving.”