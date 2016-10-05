$8.2m in trading activity on TTSE

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 13 securities of which six advanced, two declined and five traded firm.

Trading activity on the First Tier Market registered a volume of 324,342 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $8,279,371.45. JMMB Group Ltd was the volume leader with 183,910 shares changing hands for a value of $128,737, followed by The West Indian Tobacco Company Ltd with a volume of 45,921 shares being traded for $5,835,163.05. Angostura Holdings Ltd contributed 40,000 shares with a value of $582,030, while T&T NGL Ltd added 19,104 shares valued at $451,897.60.

FirstCaribbean International Bank Ltd enjoyed the day’s largest gain, increasing $0.39 to end the day at $7.34. Conversely, One Caribbean Media Ltd suffered the day’s greatest loss, falling $0.14 to close at $20.55.

Clico Investment Fund was the only active security on the Mutual Fund Market, posting a volume of 9,800 shares valued at $221,480. It remained at $22.60.