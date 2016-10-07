$12.4m in stocks traded on TTSE

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 14 securities of which six advanced, three declined and five traded firm.

Trading activity on the First Tier Market registered a volume of 626,134 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $12,468,053.75. Ansa Merchant Bank Ltd was the volume leader with 200,000 shares changing hands for a value of $8,002,000, followed by National Commercial Bank Jamaica Ltd with a volume of 175,370 shares being traded for $457,799.96. JMMB Group Ltd contributed 100,000 shares with a value of $73,000, while Agostini’s Ltd added 70,556 shares valued at $1,220,618.80.

FirstCaribbean International Bank Ltd enjoyed the day’s largest gain, increasing $0.31 to end the day at $7.65. Conversely, Ansa McAL Ltd suffered the day's greatest loss, falling $0.02 to close at $62.68.

On the Mutual Fund Market 112,755 shares changed hands for a value of $784,378.42. Praetorian Property Mutual Fund was the most active security, with a volume of 87,800 shares valued at $232,670. It advanced by $0.05 to end at $2.65. Calypso Macro Index Fund declined by $0.01 to end at $21.99.