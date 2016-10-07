Tax evasion and creative accounting

The 30 per cent tax imposed on income earners of $1 million and over would discourage entrepreneurs from doing business in T&T, UWI economist Dr Vaalmikki Arjoon said yesterday. He also warned that it would promote tax evasion through “creative accounting.”

Boldly stating that he does not support the tax, which he described as inappropriate, Arjoon said the business community is already faced with increases in Green Fund and Business Levy, as well as widening of the VAT base, depreciation of the TT dollar with limited access to US currency and increased costs.

He said the tax environment is discouraging and prevents entrepreneurs from investing and expanding their business. He added that the fiscal regime is too harsh even for those interested in getting into business.

Arjoon was part of a panel discussion at an Institute of Banking and Finance (IBAF) and Bankers Association of T&T (BATT) workshop on Financial Planning: Budget and Inflationary Measures at Scotia Bank Hospitality Suite, Queens Park Oval, Port-of-Spain. Other members of the panel were Marla Dukharan, Group Economist, Caribbean Banking, RBC and Garvin Joefield, Economist Manager, Economic Unit.

He said: “Many current businesses have downsized their operation, some have shutdown their operations also, leaving thousands of people unemployed. Some have had to tap into their savings just to keep their businesses afloat.”

Arjoon said the current economic environment is discouraging to some businesses operating in the shadow economy from legitimising their operations “because they are going to have to pay, not just taxes, but a higher level of taxes than we would have ordinarily paid several years ago.”

What is clear, he said, is that tax evasion is going to increase, especially in the absence of a transparent and efficient well-resourced revenue authority which should have been in place since 2015. Arjoon said the current business environment is not attractive for foreign direct investments and he expects capital flight to continue.

Panelist Dukharan said T&T was fortunate to be granted an extension to the FATCA deadline of February 2017. She said despite all the utterances about FATCA nothing has been said about what would the impact on T&T’s sovereign credit rating be if it is not introduced. She expressed concerned that if T&T gets downgraded one more time, the country will be ranked speculative grade or “junk status.”

“One of the biggest factors which Moodys measures us on and that we have seen deterioration in over the past few years is the issue of governance and institutional strength. This issue speaks about that weakness we have in T&T,” Dukharan said.

In remarks at the workshop, BATT president Anya Schnoor urged Government to give high priority to key legislative frameworks following the budget debate.

“There is a tremendous legislative agenda that needs to occupy our focus at this time,” she said.

Referring to implementation of the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA), Schnoor appealed to the Government to begin dialogue for speedy enactment. Next on the agenda, she said, should be the Insurance Bill and the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Act.

She said: “It was very important that the country set the stage and get the apparatus to ensure we are fulfilling all of our obligations.”