TSTT begins major network upgrade in Tobago

Tobago has become the first market to transition to bmobile’s upgraded mobile network. This upgrade is part of TSTT’s $3.7 billion investment which will transform the company into an agile broadband provider over the next five years.

EVP Mobile Services (Ag) Chevon Wilson explained that TSTT has invested significantly in acquiring new equipment for its mobile and wireless networks.

“We focused on Tobago first and have been alerting customers on developments. We are now on the home stretch with Tobago where we are transitioning to an upgraded UMTS network,” he said

The network upgrade was completed in Tobago Saturday with the final minor adjustments expected to be concluded by October 28. TSTT’s Tobago customers will have a much better experience with overall quality of service, islandwide coverage, including inside buildings, and faster data speeds.

Wilson cautioned that older phones, that are 2G-capable only, may not work on the upgraded network after October 9 when the transition is completed.

He explained: “This work has allowed us to reallocate resources to our upgraded network for more efficient use, therefore delivering better call quality, coverage and data speeds.”

To experience the benefits of this upgrade, TSTT is inviting customers the company has contacted because they have older 2G phones, to visit the BMobile Office at Lowlands, Gulf City Mall, to take advantage of special deals to exchange their handset for a new one. The Gulfcity Lowlands store will also have a special Sunday opening to continue facilitating customers.

Similar works will begin in Trinidad, once the Tobago leg of the network upgrade is completed. The ultimate goal, Chevon says, is to ensure all individual and business customers enjoy the country’s fastest and most modern wireless network.