Scotia and Massy Motors launch Holiday Happiness

With the new Holiday Happiness Christmas Campaign 2016, Scotiabank T&T and Massy Motors Ltd have partnered to bring holiday cheer and reward their customers and potential customers.

Over the next three months, persons who apply and receive approval for a ScotiaPlan Loan (SPL) will automatically receive one entry to win monthly prizes and one of two grand prizes.

The launch of the campaign, which took place yesterday at the Massy Motors showroom, Richmond Street, Port-of-Spain, was attended by executives from both companies, including Natalie Karamath, CEO of Massy Motors Ltd, and Savon Persad, senior general nanager, retail and small business, for Scotiabank T&T.

Persad said the SPL Holiday Happiness Christmas initiative demonstrated the bank’s ongoing commitment to its customers.

“Scotiabank has a long-standing history of helping our customers become better off through the products and services that we offer. As we all know, the Christmas season holds special significance in Trinidad and Tobago.

“The Holiday Happiness Christmas Campaign will not only provide the added financial support persons may need through the loan and monthly cash prizes but also because of our partnership with Massy Motors Ltd customers now have the chance to win one of two vehicles,” he said.