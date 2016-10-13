You are here
JMMB leads Wednesday trades
Overall market activity resulted from trading in 11 securities of which one advanced, three declined and seven traded firm.
Trading activity on the First Tier Market registered a volume of 98,022 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $642,216.37. JMMB Group Limited was the volume leader with 74,900 shares changing hands for a value of $56,175, followed by T&T NGL Limited with a volume of 7,884 shares being traded for $186,456.60.
Trinidad Cement Limited contributed 6,000 shares with a value of $21,000, while Scotiabank T&T Limited added 5,239 shares valued at $305,173.32.
JMMB Group Limited enjoyed the day's sole price increase, climbing $0.01 to end the day at $0.75. Conversely, One Caribbean Media Limited suffered the day's greatest loss, falling $0.05 to close at $20.50.
Clico Investment Fund was the only active security on the Mutual Fund Market, posting a volume of 29,795 shares valued at $673,367. It remained at $22.60.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online