T&T trade group heads to Havana

T&T is sending its largest trade delegation comprising energy sector officials and representatives of the business community to the Havana International Fair in Cuba at month end. The 23-member delegation will include members of Tobago’s private sector, Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon announced yesterday.

“Certainly the markets have opened and this is because of US relations with Cuba which have warmed,” she said at the launch of TTBizlink’s mobile inspection service at the Old Fire Station in Port-of-Spain.

The newly launched service seeks to optimise and simplify foreign trade and business processes to reduce time and costs. The minister said the new system will “modernise the governance and institutional framework of the Single Electronic Window.”

Gopee-Scoon described the upcoming trade fair as an opportunity as T&T’s trade office is on the ground and government to government relations are good. She said the 14 booths in the T&T pavilion at the fair are already filled

Addressing concerns about delays in payments for goods, Gopee-Scoon said the Trade Ministry is looking into a trade/finance facility with the Eximbank, “so exporters can be at a reasonable time frame of three months.”

Explaining the reason for the current lengthy process, the minister said: “The registration process is quite lengthy, and after that there is tendering process and this is by the Cuban agencies. That’s the system that is in place, that’s what they have to cope with.”

Commenting on other developments in trade, Gopee-Scoon said now that a partial scope agreement is in place with Panama, T&T wants to deepen its footprint in that Latin American market.

She also revealed that Cabinet has approved extension of the existing contractual arrangements with Crimsonlogic of Singapore for US$2.8 million to ensure continued operation of TTBizLink from 2017 to 2019. She said this was done to increase T&T’s competitiveness.

The 33rd edition of the Havana International Fair FIHAV 2016 takes place October 31 to November 4 at the Expocuba fairground. The event is regarded as the most important general trade fair in Cuba and the Caribbean, with all sectors of the Cuban economy taking part. It provides space for exhibitors and visitors to establish commercial contacts, close business operations, exchange experiences and update in new technological developments.

This year FIHAV will have more than 20,000 square metres of net exhibition area and approximately 4,500 national and foreign exhibitors from more than 60 countries are expected to take part. Fair organisers say they expect to receive 150,000 visitors, which along with the participation of important foreign official and business delegations, makes it one of the most important platforms for of promoting Cuba’s international links and relations with the world.

One member of the T&T delegation this year is Mario Sabga-Aboud, chairman of Global Brands Group which includes Rituals Coffee and other indigenous restaurant brands. He said he wants to introduce a Cuban line of coffees at Rituals outlets.