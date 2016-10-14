ATTIC offers advice on Uber

With the Uber on-demand taxi service expected to begin operating in T&T soon, the Association of T&T Insurance Companies (ATTIC) is highlighting two aspects of the business that must be considered—vehicle registration and insurance implications

Uber, has revolutionised taxi service systems in more 400 cities worldwide, has already started consulting with potential local partners.

The service is driven by an app that allows its users to request a ride by the simple touch of a button. Drivers who are registered with Uber use their own vehicles and usually live within the same vicinity as the clients who hire them via the app. The app is simply a platform that makes the service convenient and quick by connecting the two parties within minutes.

On the issue of vehicle registration, ATTIC points out that while in other jurisdictions, it may be lawful to use registered private vehicles or persons who are not licensed taxi drivers to provide the service this is not the case at present in T&T. Persons who wish to become Uber drivers should ensure they are complying with existing laws.

There are also insurance implications of the Uber service, ATTIC said. Potential drivers should consider whether their insurance policies provide sufficient coverage, given that certain policies over private vehicles often exclude “driving for hire.” It is recommended that owners and drivers of private vehicles interested in providing this service contact their insurer to determine whether their policies cover this particular use of their vehicles.