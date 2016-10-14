Dangling over a precipice

bpTT’s President Norman Christie says if by the end of the year the Government and bpTT cannot reach agreement on “key issues” surrounding a new natural gas contract for Atlantic LNG, a new contract with the National Gas Company and the gas master plan then this country will again face gas shortages within the next four years.

In an interview following the annual general meeting of the Energy Chamber, at the Hyatt Regency, Port-of-Spain, Christie acknowledged that he is asking for major agreements in mere months but said while the timeline is short the company was already in talks with the Government and it is doable.

“You do not have to get all the agreements done in the next two and a half months but you can get the key components completed before the end of the year. Ideally we need one before the end of the year. We are already in talks with the government so let me say that,” he told the T&T Guardian

Christie said there is a penchant by this country to almost dangle over a precipice and leave things for the last minute to get done. The bpTT regional president said he feared that one day it may be “more than just dangling over the precipice.”

Asked by the Guardian why the seeming rush, Christie pointed to the time it takes to move a project in the energy sector from sanctioning to first gas. He said wells have to be drilled, platforms built and other infrastructure put in place and that takes a minimum of three years.

Christie’s warning is ominous because the gas shortage has literally cost the country billions of dollars which could have gone to supporting Government Assistance for Tuition Expenses programme (GATE), or buying medicine for the hospitals.

It has also threatened the downstream sector which the pPresident of Methanex Charles Percy told the Energy Chamber’s AGM had meant the petrochemical companies were now operating at close to 20 per cent below capacity.

He explained that since the Point Lisas Estate was established it has never suffered from a shortage of gas before 2011. Percy warned that the shortage could lead to plants moving out of this country.

T&T’s economy is heavily reliant on the energy sector for its economic survival and natural gas production and supply are crucial to government revenue.