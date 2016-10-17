Honours for top real estate professionals

The top performers in the real estate industry will be honoured on Thursday when TrinidadRealtor.com hosts its Real Estate Awards 2016, “An Evening of Real Estate Elegance” at Queen’s Hall, Port-of-Spain, from 5 pm.

The event will bring together T&T’s top real estate mortgage and insurance agents, as well as architects, interior designers and contractors to honour them for excellence in service and professionalism.

The programme will includes a cocktail reception, awards presentation and conclude with refreshments and light entertainment.

TrinidadRealtor.com has created and opened up new avenues for real estate agents in T&T, providing innovative and updated means in getting real estate properties out into the market.

Founded and owned by web architect Shane Correia, the TrinidadRealtor.com advertising network consists of a magazine, a selling/renting newspaper, YouTube channel as well as TrinidadRealtor.com mapping guide and email real estate.

Nominees for 2016 Real Estate Awards

Most Residential Sale Properties

1 on 1 Realty

Massy Realty

Stuart Spiers Real Estate Services

Terra Caribbean

Tucker Real Estate

Most Residential Rental Properties

Massy Realty

Ornella Nahous Properties

Sunrise Properties

Terra Caribbean

Tucker Real Estate

Most Land for Sale Properties

A1 Realty Professionals

Stuart Spiers Real Estate Services

TT Property Search

Terra Caribbean

Tucker Real Estate

Most Commercial Sale Properties

A1 Realty Professionals

Key West Real Estate

Massy Realty

Stuart Spiers Real Estate Services

Terra Caribbean

Most Commercial Rental Properties

Dynamic Real Estate Consultancy Ltd

Massy Realty

Sunrise Properties

Terra Caribbean

Tucker Real Estate

Most Properties on Mapping Guide

A1 Realty Professionals

DT Real Estate Services

Stuart Spiers Real Estate Services

Terra Caribbean

Tucker Real Estate

Most Views on TrinidadRealtor.com

Golden Key Real Estate

Massy Realty

Stuart Spiers Real Estate Services

Terra Caribbean

Tucker Real Estate

Most Photos on TrinidadRealtor.com

Dynamic Real Estate Consultancy Ltd

Massy Realty

Sunrise Properties

Terra Caribbean

Tucker Real Estate

Most Videos on TrinidadRealtor.com

Green Acres Estates Ltd

Plimmer Real Estate

Stuart Spiers Real Estate Services

Sunrise Properties

Tucker Real Estate

Best Print Media Company

Trinidad Express

T&T Guardian

T&T Newsday

Westerly

Valuer of the Year

Brent Augustus & Associates Ltd

GA Farrell & Associates

Linden Scott & Associates Ltd

Prince & Associates

Raymond & Pierre Ltd

Law Firm of the Year

Hove & Associates

JD Sellier & Co

M Hamel-Smith & Co

Pollonais, Blanc, de la Bastide & Jacelon

The Legal Consultancy

Interior Designer of the Year

Brian Mac Farlane: MacFarlane Design Studios

Dayna Collier-Wynyard: DK Design & Consultants

Jackie Stauble

Marc Hadeed: Marc Anthony Co

Robert Solomon

Contractor of the Year

Building Beauty Construction

Macam Construction & Project Management Services Ltd

NAJA Services

Bank Branch of the Year

First Citizens: Point Fortin

JMMB: Chaguanas Branch

RBC Royal Bank: Port-of-Spain

Republic Bank: Port-of-Spain

Scotiabank: St James

Mortgage Agent of the Year

Carlene Joseph-Seerattan: RBC Trinidad & Tobago

Cindy Rackal: The JMMB Group

Clayton Gibbs: First Citizens Bank

Michael Khan: Scotiabank

Sade Joefield: Republic Bank

Insurance Firm of the Year

Guardian Group

New India Assurance Co (T&T) Ltd

Sagicor

Tatil

Trinre Insurance

Lifetime Achievement Award

Massy Realty

Small Agency of the Year

Countrywide Real Estate Services

Homestead Real Estate

Property Hub Ltd.

Sair Real Estate

SFL Real Estate

Medium Agency of the Year

Alcazar Realtors

Decadent Properties Ltd

Green Acres Estates Ltd

Guillen Realty

Sunrise Properties

Large Agency of the Year

Massy Realty

Plimmer Real Estate

Terra Caribbean

Trinidad Properties Management Co

Tucker Real Estate