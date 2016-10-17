You are here

Honours for top real estate professionals

Monday, October 17, 2016

The top performers in the real estate industry will be honoured on Thursday when TrinidadRealtor.com hosts its Real Estate Awards 2016, “An Evening of Real Estate Elegance” at Queen’s Hall, Port-of-Spain, from 5 pm.

The event will bring together T&T’s top real estate mortgage and insurance agents, as well as architects, interior designers and contractors to honour them for excellence in service and professionalism.

The programme will includes a cocktail reception, awards presentation and conclude with refreshments and light entertainment. 

TrinidadRealtor.com has created and opened up new avenues for real estate agents in T&T, providing innovative and updated means in getting real estate properties out into the market. 

Founded and owned by web architect Shane Correia, the TrinidadRealtor.com advertising network consists of a magazine, a selling/renting newspaper, YouTube channel as well as TrinidadRealtor.com mapping guide and email real estate.

Nominees for 2016 Real Estate Awards
Most Residential Sale Properties
1 on 1 Realty
Massy Realty
Stuart Spiers Real Estate Services
Terra Caribbean
Tucker Real Estate

Most Residential Rental Properties
Massy Realty
Ornella Nahous Properties
Sunrise Properties
Terra Caribbean
Tucker Real Estate

Most Land for Sale Properties
A1 Realty Professionals
Stuart Spiers Real Estate Services
TT Property Search
Terra Caribbean
Tucker Real Estate

Most Commercial Sale Properties
A1 Realty Professionals
Key West Real Estate
Massy Realty
Stuart Spiers Real Estate Services
Terra Caribbean

Most Commercial Rental Properties
Dynamic Real Estate Consultancy Ltd
Massy Realty
Sunrise Properties 
Terra Caribbean
Tucker Real Estate

Most Properties on Mapping Guide
A1 Realty Professionals
DT Real Estate Services
Stuart Spiers Real Estate Services
Terra Caribbean
Tucker Real Estate

Most Views on TrinidadRealtor.com
Golden Key Real Estate
Massy Realty
Stuart Spiers Real Estate Services
Terra Caribbean
Tucker Real Estate

Most Photos on TrinidadRealtor.com
Dynamic Real Estate Consultancy Ltd
Massy Realty
Sunrise Properties
Terra Caribbean
Tucker Real Estate

Most Videos on TrinidadRealtor.com
Green Acres Estates Ltd
Plimmer Real Estate
Stuart Spiers Real Estate Services
Sunrise Properties 
Tucker Real Estate

Best Print Media Company
Trinidad Express 
T&T Guardian 
T&T Newsday
Westerly

Valuer of the Year
Brent Augustus & Associates Ltd
GA Farrell & Associates
Linden Scott & Associates Ltd
Prince & Associates
Raymond & Pierre Ltd

Law Firm of the Year
Hove & Associates
JD Sellier & Co
M Hamel-Smith & Co
Pollonais, Blanc, de la Bastide & Jacelon
The Legal Consultancy

Interior Designer of the Year
Brian Mac Farlane: MacFarlane Design Studios
Dayna Collier-Wynyard: DK Design & Consultants
Jackie Stauble 
Marc Hadeed: Marc Anthony Co
Robert Solomon

Contractor of the Year
Building Beauty Construction
Macam Construction & Project Management Services Ltd
NAJA Services

Bank Branch of the Year
First Citizens: Point Fortin
JMMB: Chaguanas Branch
RBC Royal Bank: Port-of-Spain
Republic Bank: Port-of-Spain
Scotiabank: St James

Mortgage Agent of the Year
Carlene Joseph-Seerattan: RBC Trinidad & Tobago
Cindy Rackal: The JMMB Group
Clayton Gibbs: First Citizens Bank
Michael Khan: Scotiabank
Sade Joefield: Republic Bank

Insurance Firm of the Year
Guardian Group
New India Assurance Co (T&T) Ltd
Sagicor
Tatil
Trinre Insurance

Lifetime Achievement Award
Massy Realty

Small Agency of the Year
Countrywide Real Estate Services
Homestead Real Estate
Property Hub Ltd.
Sair Real Estate
SFL Real Estate

Medium Agency of the Year
Alcazar Realtors
Decadent Properties Ltd
Green Acres Estates Ltd
Guillen Realty
Sunrise Properties

Large Agency of the Year
Massy Realty
Plimmer Real Estate
Terra Caribbean
Trinidad Properties Management Co
Tucker Real Estate

