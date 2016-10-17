Ann-Marie Foster moved out of Beetham Gardens to safeguard her family from the gun violence and criminal activities.
You are here
Honours for top real estate professionals
The top performers in the real estate industry will be honoured on Thursday when TrinidadRealtor.com hosts its Real Estate Awards 2016, “An Evening of Real Estate Elegance” at Queen’s Hall, Port-of-Spain, from 5 pm.
The event will bring together T&T’s top real estate mortgage and insurance agents, as well as architects, interior designers and contractors to honour them for excellence in service and professionalism.
The programme will includes a cocktail reception, awards presentation and conclude with refreshments and light entertainment.
TrinidadRealtor.com has created and opened up new avenues for real estate agents in T&T, providing innovative and updated means in getting real estate properties out into the market.
Founded and owned by web architect Shane Correia, the TrinidadRealtor.com advertising network consists of a magazine, a selling/renting newspaper, YouTube channel as well as TrinidadRealtor.com mapping guide and email real estate.
Nominees for 2016 Real Estate Awards
Most Residential Sale Properties
1 on 1 Realty
Massy Realty
Stuart Spiers Real Estate Services
Terra Caribbean
Tucker Real Estate
Most Residential Rental Properties
Massy Realty
Ornella Nahous Properties
Sunrise Properties
Terra Caribbean
Tucker Real Estate
Most Land for Sale Properties
A1 Realty Professionals
Stuart Spiers Real Estate Services
TT Property Search
Terra Caribbean
Tucker Real Estate
Most Commercial Sale Properties
A1 Realty Professionals
Key West Real Estate
Massy Realty
Stuart Spiers Real Estate Services
Terra Caribbean
Most Commercial Rental Properties
Dynamic Real Estate Consultancy Ltd
Massy Realty
Sunrise Properties
Terra Caribbean
Tucker Real Estate
Most Properties on Mapping Guide
A1 Realty Professionals
DT Real Estate Services
Stuart Spiers Real Estate Services
Terra Caribbean
Tucker Real Estate
Most Views on TrinidadRealtor.com
Golden Key Real Estate
Massy Realty
Stuart Spiers Real Estate Services
Terra Caribbean
Tucker Real Estate
Most Photos on TrinidadRealtor.com
Dynamic Real Estate Consultancy Ltd
Massy Realty
Sunrise Properties
Terra Caribbean
Tucker Real Estate
Most Videos on TrinidadRealtor.com
Green Acres Estates Ltd
Plimmer Real Estate
Stuart Spiers Real Estate Services
Sunrise Properties
Tucker Real Estate
Best Print Media Company
Trinidad Express
T&T Guardian
T&T Newsday
Westerly
Valuer of the Year
Brent Augustus & Associates Ltd
GA Farrell & Associates
Linden Scott & Associates Ltd
Prince & Associates
Raymond & Pierre Ltd
Law Firm of the Year
Hove & Associates
JD Sellier & Co
M Hamel-Smith & Co
Pollonais, Blanc, de la Bastide & Jacelon
The Legal Consultancy
Interior Designer of the Year
Brian Mac Farlane: MacFarlane Design Studios
Dayna Collier-Wynyard: DK Design & Consultants
Jackie Stauble
Marc Hadeed: Marc Anthony Co
Robert Solomon
Contractor of the Year
Building Beauty Construction
Macam Construction & Project Management Services Ltd
NAJA Services
Bank Branch of the Year
First Citizens: Point Fortin
JMMB: Chaguanas Branch
RBC Royal Bank: Port-of-Spain
Republic Bank: Port-of-Spain
Scotiabank: St James
Mortgage Agent of the Year
Carlene Joseph-Seerattan: RBC Trinidad & Tobago
Cindy Rackal: The JMMB Group
Clayton Gibbs: First Citizens Bank
Michael Khan: Scotiabank
Sade Joefield: Republic Bank
Insurance Firm of the Year
Guardian Group
New India Assurance Co (T&T) Ltd
Sagicor
Tatil
Trinre Insurance
Lifetime Achievement Award
Massy Realty
Small Agency of the Year
Countrywide Real Estate Services
Homestead Real Estate
Property Hub Ltd.
Sair Real Estate
SFL Real Estate
Medium Agency of the Year
Alcazar Realtors
Decadent Properties Ltd
Green Acres Estates Ltd
Guillen Realty
Sunrise Properties
Large Agency of the Year
Massy Realty
Plimmer Real Estate
Terra Caribbean
Trinidad Properties Management Co
Tucker Real Estate
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online