Concern over high shipping costs

Andre Worrell

The maritime industry is of particular importance with plans to diversify the T&T economy, Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon said yesterday.

“The strategic advantages that make this country ideal for maritime services are many, not the least of which is our geographic location below the hurricane belt. We are situated between key trade routes connecting the North and South American continents, and we possess a highly skilled workforce,” she said in opening remarks at the 46th Annual General Meeting, Conference and Exhibition of the Caribbean Shipping Association (CSA) at the Hyatt Regency, Port-of-Spain

The minister added that the timing could not have been better for a conference on the shipping industry to be hosted by this country: “It comes on the heels of the budget presentation in the House of Representatives for fiscal 2017. These are exciting times as there is a move to prioritise several sectors for diversification, one being the maritime industry—part of the thrust to expand this country’s exports and to transform the economy.”

Gopee-Scoon said despite advances and efficiency gains in the shipping industry globally, the cost of moving goods by sea in the Caribbean is still too high “due to poor connectivity and internal inefficiencies”, so that it is almost twice the global average.

The minister appealed to industry stakeholders to focus on reducing those costs since that would ultimately redound to the benefit of all Caribbean territories “This will ultimately lead to a reduction in the cost of these goods to our markets and therefore result in a growth in intra-regional trade,” she said

Gopee-Scoon said the local shipping industry has many substantially untapped areas open for development. By way of example, it is estimated that the commercial ship repair and dry-docking sub-sector currently generates an average of $200 million in revenue annually and employs over 300 persons. The local industry has the capacity to complete approximately 200 repairs annually, but over 600 enquiries are received,” she said.

“There is excess demand for repairs and dry-docking services and the potential to increase revenue in the local industry by at least $400 million annually.”

More then 300 registered delegates from the global shipping industry are attending the conference which ends tomorrow.