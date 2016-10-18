TDC launches Destination T&T website

The Tourism Development Company Limited (TDC) recently went live with its new destination website, www.gotrinidadandtobago.com.

The website’s modern, contemporary design features vibrant colours, images and videos that are required to stimulate the desire of today’s travellers to be entertained and educated.

The inclusion of the destination’s active annual event calendar makes it easier to plan a vacation around the myriad activities that take place on the two islands.

It also features an interactive map, with pages dedicated to the key niches, including: Carnival, culture and heritage, bird watching, cuisine, soft adventure (active holidaying) and shopping, as well as pertinent travel information to assist in planning a trip to T&T.

Visitors to the site also have access to a powerful booking engine, so that after reviewing all of the vacation options they can book their trip.

With its responsive design, the website gives users the option to navigate pages on their handheld devices and tablets as easily as on their personal computers.

The launch of the new site follows on the heels of a German-language version (www.gotrinidadtobago.de), which targets consumers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland and went live in July.

Gotrinidadandtobago.com seamlessly integrates with the TDC’s social media channels, making it an effective marketing platform from which the company can engage with consumers and also conduct specific promotional campaigns.