​T&T gears up for GEW2016

Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW), which is celebrated in more than 160 countries including T&T, will be commemorated from November 14 to 20. It has been identified as one of the best platforms for connecting entrepreneurs, investors, business leaders and mentors at events aimed at transforming the global entrepreneurial landscape into a unique space for exchanges, financing opportunities, mentoring and training.

For the past six years, local GEW host, Youth Business T&T (YBTT), has been supported by sponsors TSTT, Unit Trust Corporation of T&T, Shell, Jenny’s On The Boulevard and Chaguanas Pharmacy.

This year, they are once again on board to make the commemoration a tremendous success, even beyond the week.

The focus of this year’s celebrations will be on diversification of the T&T economy, with the spotlight on industries identified as having an untapped potential for that transformation.

Events will be hosted throughout the country to demonstrate the limitless possibilities that exist within ICT (November 8), Agriculture (November 11) and the Creative Industries (November 18). A major youth forum is planned for November 16.

Some of the country’s successful entrepreneurs will share their stories to encourage young people as they embark on their own entrepreneurial journey. These include MovieTowne founder Derek Chin, restauranteur Jenny Sharma, owner of Jenny’s On The Boulevard, Tameika Fletcher-Birmingham, owner of Bang Bang and Bead Café, and 2016 National Calypso Monarch Devon Seale.

MORE INFO

For more information on Global Entrepreneurship Week 2016, call 665-8621 or visit the GEW website at www.ybtt.org/gew.