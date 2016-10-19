Scotia T&T leads day’s advances

Overall market activity resulted from trading in ten securities of which four advanced, two declined and four traded firm.

Trading activity on the First Tier Market registered a volume of 256,553 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $940,757.42. Scotia Investments Jamaica Ltd was the volume leader with 125,036 shares changing hands for a value of $225,064.80, followed by JMMB Group Ltd with a volume of 61,854 shares being traded for $49,483.20. Sagicor Financial Corporation Ltd contributed 34,585 shares with a value of $249,012, while Trinidad Cement Ltd added 28,503 shares valued at $105,911.40.

Scotiabank T&T Ltd enjoyed the day’s largest gain, increasing $0.24 to end the day at $58.50. Conversely, Massy Holdings Ltd suffered the day’s greatest loss, falling $0.49 to close at $51.50. The Mutual Fund Market did not record any activity.