Southern Sales Ltd explores CNG options

Southern Sales and Service Limited wants to add vehicles powered by compressed natural gas (CNG) to its range. Reyaz Ahamad, Kia brand director and member of the company’s leadership team, said all options for conversion are being considered.

Southern Sales is the official distributor of Kia, Mazda, Audi and Isuzu brands in T&T.

“Not all the offerings that are available by the manufacturer are available for certain regions. It’s a lot to do with emissions and fuels concerns, so that’s what we are investigating to see what could happen…what could be available,” he said.

“Right now we do not carry any CNG vehicles that we can retail to the market. As we continue to explore it, we are hoping to have something to offer the public by 2017,.”

“Since we are in the stages of discussion and negotiating and it’s not just a price issue—it’s all to do with the emission and the standards that they offer versus what the country has—I can’t say exactly when, but we will like to have something in the market next year.”

Four years ago, state-owned NGC CNG Company revived a national campaign to get vehicles owners to convert from diesel and gasoline,to CNG.

Earlier this year, NGC CNG invited companies in the heavy duty and extra heavy duty sectors to respond to an expression of interest (EOI) for funding of conversions to CNG. In all, none responded to the EOI, requesting conversions of more than 300 vehicles.

ANSA Motors, a division of the ANSA McAL Group, was the first to introduce alternatively fuelled vehicles to the local market more than 18 months ago. Through its subsidiary Classic Motors, the Honda City bi-fuel sedan was introduced and Diamond Motors, another subsidiary, later introduced the Freightliner range of heavy commercial trucks.

Ahamad described the push by the NGC CNG Company to get motorists to convert to CNG as a good initiative.

Asked to comment on the automobile sector’s performance so far for the year, he said figures showed the market ia down 8.7 per cent, compared to 2015. Sales recorded up to the month of July showed that only 9,277 units were sold.

Commenting on Southern Sales’ performance so far this year, Ahamad said their umbers are holding steady compared to last year.