Barbados does not plan to devalue its currency. The island’s Minister of Finance Christopher Sinckler said devaluation will not make sense.
Four advances in 12 securities traded
Overall market activity resulted from trading in 12 securities of which four advanced, two declined and six traded firm. Trading activity on the First Tier Market registered a volume of 207,405 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $1,352,969.82.
JMMB Group Limited was the volume leader with 115,440 shares changing hands for a value of $92,352, followed by Guardian Holdings Limited with a volume of 76,289 shares being traded for $961,241.40.
GraceKennedy Limited contributed 6,901 shares with a value of $17,735.57, while FirstCaribbean International Bank Limited added 4,535 shares valued at $35,418.35.
FirstCaribbean International Bank Limited enjoyed the day’s largest gain, increasing $0.06 to end the day at $7.81. Conversely, Republic Financial Holdings Limited suffered the day’s greatest loss, falling $0.98 to close at $110.
The Mutual Fund Market did not record any activity.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online