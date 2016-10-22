­JMMB leads in trading activity

Overall market activity resulted from trading in nine securities of which five advanced, two declined and two traded firm.

Trading activity on the First Tier Market registered a volume of 514,594 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $1,078,297.04. JMMB Group Limited was the volume leader with 413,232 shares changing hands for a value of $339,850.24, followed by Trinidad Cement Limited with a volume of 81,777 shares being traded for $326,537.40. T&T NGL Limited contributed 16,200 shares with a value of $381,495, while Guardian Holdings Limited added 1,447 shares valued at $18,232.20. First Citizens Bank Limited enjoyed the day’s largest gain, increasing $0.50 to end the day at $31.50. Conversely, T&T NGL Limited suffered the day’s greatest loss, falling $0.03 to close at $23.55.

Clico Investment Fund was the only active security on the Mutual Fund Market, posting a volume of 7,430 shares valued at $167,878. It declined by $0.01 to end at $22.59.