Govt seeks private sector support: PPP projects for housing

Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young is urging developers and financiers of projects to join with Government in public-private partnerships (PPP) to keep the local economy buoyant. He said there should be more focus on real estate and the time is right to reignite the excitement in the housing and the office space markets.

In remarks at Thursday’s Annual Trinidad Realtors Awards at Queen’s Hall in St Ann’s, Young said private sector investments are crucial to stimulate the market, while generating revenues.

“As a government we have coming on stream in the next few months the sale of the apartments at Victoria Keys and as a Cabinet we took a decision, due to the massive extra amounts of money spent on it, to put it out on the open market.

“It’s not going to be low income housing and when that hits the market you all will have the opportunity to be selling these apartments, penthouses,” he said.

“From what I have seen they are really of a top class level. What we are introducing over the next year, as was mentioned in the budget and the Minister of Housing will announce it in the coming months, are PPP projects. How can you partner with the Government? What is it that we have that in addition to the land bank?“he asked.

Young said he was aware that in recent months there had been difficulties getting permission from Town and Country Planning and other authorities to get projects off the ground.

“As a government we give a commitment to work along with you, to try and shorten and contract those time frames. But really the plea is let’s be creative now.

“Let’s do what we can to start back that housing economy. This no longer will be driven by the hundreds of millions, if not billions of dollars by the government. We need to take the limited funds that are available now to key other areas afloat,” he said.

The minister said Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and his administration have conceptualised several initiatives in oil and gas and tourism to spur economic relief.

Pointing to the Sandals Resort Development in Tobago, Young said although there are nay-sayers, the project is “a great venture, which should lift the Tobago market.”

Among the big winners at the awards function was Tucker Real Estate, the Agency of the Year Large, while veteran realtor Sharon Inglefield was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The T&T Guardian was named Best Print Company for real estate information, while JD Sellier was Law Firm of the Year and Sagicor Insurer of the Year.

TRINIDAD REALTOR AWARDS

Most Residential Sale Properties

Massy Realty

Most Residential Rental Properties

Terra Caribbean

Most Commercial Sale Properties

Terra Caribbean

Most Commercial Rental Properties

Terra Caribbean

Most Properties on Mapping Guide

Terra Caribbean

Most Views on Trinidad

Realtor.com

Tucker Real Estate

Most Photos on Trinidad

Realtor.com

Tucker Real Estate

Most Land for Sale Properties

TT Property Search

Most Videos viewed Trinidad

Realtor.com

Stuart Spiers Real Estate Services

Best Print Media Company

Trinidad Guardian Newspapers

Valuer of the Year

GA Farrell & Associates

Law Firm of the Year

JD Sellier & Co

Architect of the Year

Fullerton Diaz Architects

Interior Designer of the Year

Brian Mac Farlane: MacFarlane’s Design Studios

Up & Coming Contractor of the Year

Building Beauty Construction

Bank Branch of the Year

Republic Bank Port-of-Spain

Mortgage Agent of the Year

Carlene Joseph-Seerattan: RBC Royal Bank

Insurance Firm of the Year

Sagicor

Most Professionally Attired Male Agent

Colin Skerritt: Ck Skerritt Real Estate Svs Ltd.

Most Professionally Attired Female Agent

Marjorie Lousaing: Trinidad Properties Management Company

Most Professional and Punctual Agent

Steve Plimmer: Plimmer Real Estate

Male Agent of the Year Small Company

Edward Goolsair: Sair Real Estate

Male Agent of the Year Large Company

Ian Parkinson: Massy Realty

Female Agent of the Year Small Company

Debra Teelucksingh: DT Real Estate Services

Female Agent of the Year Medium Company

Alex Boon: Guillen Realty

Female Agent of the Year Large Company

Tracy Sheppard: Stuart Spiers Real Estate Services