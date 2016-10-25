First Citizens jumps by $0.43

Overall market activity resulted from trading in seven securities of which three advanced, two declined and two traded firm.

Trading activity on the first tier market registered a volume of 111,525 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $546,280.95, with the Composite Index advancing by 1.25 points (0.11 per cent) to close at 1,168.45 and the All T&T Index advancing by 2.73 points (0.15 per cent) to close at 1,804.78.

JMMB Group was the volume leader with 101,000 shares changing hands for a value of $85,850, followed by First Citizens with a volume of 3,512 shares being traded for $112,135.15. The West Indian Tobacco contributed 2,500 shares with a value of $317,500, while National Enterprises Ltd added 2,000 shares valued at $20,500.

First Citizens enjoyed the day's largest gain, increasing $0.43 to end the day at $31.93. Conversely, Sagicor Financial Corporation suffered the day's greatest loss, falling $0.20 to close at $7.

Clico Investment Fund was the only active security on the mutual fund market, posting a volume of 42,110 shares valued at $951,273.60. Clico Investment Fund remained at $22.59. Bourse Brazil Latin Fund remained at $8.10. Calypso Macro Index Fund remained at $21.99. Fortress Caribbean Property Fund-Development Fund remained at $0.67. Fortress Caribbean Property Fund-Value Fund remained at $1.70. Praetorian Property Mutual Fund remained at $2.65.