Online tax punishing ‘small man,’ Senator says

Government’s seven percent on-line tax is punishing the “little man” who is “intervening in big people” business, says Independent Senator Stephen Creese.

“You’re rolling him (the little man) back - that’s sad,” Creese added in yesterday’s 2017 Budget debate in the Senate.

Creese questioned who foreign exchange belonged to and whether this was to the conglomerates, banks or large importers.

He also pointed out that the biggest subsidy in the budget - the electricity subsidy - wasn’t touched and that subsidy benefitted persons with big houses and many lights who used more electricity than the “little man’ who tried to conserve.

“Is there class bias in T&T? How else do you explain the subsidy,” he said, adding it was a paucity of vision.

Creese said T&T was caught in a class hegemony and government was unwilling to break free and declare new rules. He also noted banks for instance were “unwilling to reward savers” since they carried lower interest rates than credit unions.

Creese asked Government to reinstate youth camps to assist youths - especially male - with discipline and purpose. The initiative would further food production and assist them to learn farming skills. He recommended more creative use of the CEPEP and Unemployment Relief Programmes involving teaching employees backyard garden skills to help them generate income and making them available to assist farmers from whom they can learn.

He said the Budget lacked connectivity and links between the past and the present. “We’ve hitched our wagon to (stars) like Pt Lisas and now we’re doing so with Sandals and tourism, the Mitsubishi plant and talking of cocoa and coconut. Back to the old time days. (But) that didn’t take us anywhere.”