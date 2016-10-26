Pires, Ferreira join Business Hall of Fame

Ignatius Ferreira, chairman emeritus of Furness Trinidad Limited, and the late Joe Pires Sr, founder of Caribbean Chemicals and Agencies Limited, will be inducted in the T&T Chamber's Business Hall of Fame at the annual Champions of Business Induction Ceremony and Gala Cocktail Reception on November 12 at the Hyatt Regency in Port of Spain.

Now in its 12th year, the award ceremony honours some of T&T’s finest business minds, both accomplished and emerging. In an evening of pomp and accolades, men and women who have distinguished themselves in service to their companies and to their country will be recognized by their peers for excellence in business performance and philanthropic practices.

For the second year running, EY will partner with the T&T Chamber as exclusive category investor for the Entrepreneur of the Year™ (Master and Emerging) as well as the Winning Women award. On board, almost from the inception of the award ceremony, the First Citizens Group will this year be exclusive category investor, sponsoring the Internationally Known…T&T Owned Company of the Year award.

The other inductees, winners and finalists for Champions of Business 2016 are:

Internationally Known...T&T Owned Company of the Year

• Label House Group Limited

EY Entrepreneur of the Year - Master Entrepreneur

(The winner will be eligible to compete in the 2017 World Entrepreneur of the Year competition)

• Satyakama ‘Kama’ Maharaj, Sacha Cosmetics Limited

EY Entrepreneur of the Year Finalists - Emerging Entrepreneur

(The winner will be announced on the evening of the awards)

• Anya Ayoung Chee, Anya Ayoung Chee Limited

• Isabel Brash, Cocobel Chocolate

• David Thomas and Rachel Renie, Market Movers Limited

Winning Women Winner

• Jennifer Dan Sharma, Jenny’s On The Boulevard

Chairman of Sandals Resorts International, Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart, will be this year’s feature speakers. The formidable business magnate is himself no stranger to success having received Jamaica’s highest distinction, the Order of Jamaica, as well as some 50 other local, regional and international awards.