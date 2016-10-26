T&T delegation heads to Cuba

Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon and Energy Minister Nicole Olivierre will lead a delegation of 34 companies from T&T to the Havana International Trade Fair (FIHAV) 2016 which takes place in Cuba from October 31 to November 4.

The event will be used as a platform to further develop the commercial alliance between T&T and Cuba and to enhance the mechanisms that promote trade between both countries.

In addressing the FIHAV 2016 delegates at a briefing session held at exporTT Limited on Monday, Senator Gopee-Scoon expressed her delight at the number of companies participating this year and highlighted the importance of expanding the country’s exports in light of the current economic climate and the decline in commodity prices.

“FIHAV 2016 will provide our exporters with the opportunity to gain access to a market that is becoming increasingly liberalised; establish new business contacts and gather market intelligence on the Cuban market. It will also allow the energy delegation being led by the Minister of Energy and Energy Industries to advance discussions in the area of export of energy services,” she said.

While in Cuba, Gopee-Scoon will attend a series of bilateral meetings with the Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment of Cuba and other Cuban officials.

Some of the companies in the T&T delegation at FIHAV are ANSA McAL Chemicals Limited, Blue Waters Products Limited, Carib Brewery Limited, John Dickinson & Co. (West Indies) Limited, Kaleidoscope Paints Limited, National Flour Mills, Sacha Cosmetics Limited, Eximbank Limited, the Tobago House of Assembly, Bermudez Biscuit Company, Physicians Pharmaceuticals Limited, RBC Royal Bank (T&T) Limited and the T&T Manufacturers’ Association.