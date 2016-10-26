UWI economist predicts: Recession ends next year

UWI economist Dr Roger Hosein yesterday predicted that T&T’s economic recession will continue until the third quarter of 2017. He warned, however, that the strategy currently being used to lift the country out of the recession might not work because it was the same one used almost two decades ago.

“The strategy seems to be one that mirrors the type of activity that we engaged in 1999 to 2008 which is simply producing more natural gas. It cannot be that. The economic rent that we generate from the natural gas and petroleum sector as a whole cannot be used now to fund consumption. It has to be used to widen and deepen the economic space by more capital intervention in the economy with some proportion of the economic rent also going into the Stabilization Fund,” he said.

Dr Hosein, who spoke on the issue following the media launch of Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) at TSTT’s Booth, Queen’s Park Oval, Port-of-Spain, yesterday, said Minister of Finance Colm Imbert did the “right thing” by implementing a tax on online purchases. He suggested that the tax should be 10 per cent and said it would be effective in decreasing the amount of consumption items purchased overseas.

Commenting on oil prices, he said: “The price of oil is probably going to increase depending on what decisions OPEC makes next year. That probably will not manifest itself in a sharp increase by US$10 or US $12 with the WTI or Brent.”

He is recommending that the oil price on which the national budget is pegged be kept at between US$43 and US$53 a barrel.

GEW 2016 will be celebrated from November 5 and 15 with a series of activities scheduled across the country. Dale Laughlin, chairman, of Youth Business T&T (YBTT) said after 16 years of existence the group can boast of many success stories when it comes to assisting entrepreneurs. She said YBTT now needs more funding to stimulate entrepreneurship further.

“We need financial support, skills and technical expertise from private sector businesses, government, international development agencies and foundations,” she said.

Referring to work completed in the last 12 to 18 months, Laughlin said YBTT focused on building internal capacity to make its suite of support services more relevant to budding entrepreneurs.

GEW is the largest celebration of innovators, job creators and financiers who launch start-ups, bring ideas to life and drive economic growth. It is celebrated in 160 countries.