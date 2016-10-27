Increased profit for Witco

West Indian Tobacco recorded profit before tax of $502.8 million, for the nine months ended September 30.

Chairman Anthony Phillip told shareholder this was five per cent higher than for the corresponding period in 2015. The after tax profit for the period of $372.6 million, reflects an increase of 5.2 per cent over 2015," he said.

"The Board has accordingly approved the payment of a third interim dividend of $1.44 per ordinary share payable on November 24 to shareholders of record at close of business on November 7," Phillip said. The company's unaudited interim financial results for the period were posted to the T&T Stock Exchange yesterday.