Republic shares down by $1

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 13 securities of which four advanced, five declined and four traded firm.

Trading activity on the First Tier Market registered a volume of 287,067 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $955,252.88. GraceKennedy Ltd was the volume leader with 111,498 shares changing hands for a value of $289,925.64, followed by JMMB Group Ltd with a volume of 93,294 shares being traded for $79,299.90. National Flour Mills Ltd contributed 50,000 shares with a value of $132,002.65, while Angostura Holdings Ltd added 10,000 shares valued at $149,500.

Angostura Holdings Ltd enjoyed the day's largest gain, increasing $0.30 to end the day at $14.95. Conversely, Republic Financial Holdings Ltd suffered the day's greatest loss, falling $1 to close at $109.

The Mutual Fund Market did not record any activity.