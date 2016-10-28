BATT lists benefits of electronic payments

The Bankers Association of T&T (BATT), in a response to the decision by the Petroleum Dealers Association’s (PDA) to stop accepting electronic payments at gas stations because of increased operating costs, has underscored the immense benefits electronic payments offer to customers and merchants.

“Electronic payments—both debit and credit cards—provide customers with convenience and ease of doing business, as well as safeguards them against unwanted attention from having too much cash in their possession,” BATT said in a statement yesterday.

“In today’s fast paced world, as customers become more technologically savvy, electronic payments are the norm, making customers’ lives easier. Furthermore, for the merchant/retailer, processing transactions electronically saves time and money and enables them to attract customers who do not wish to keep cash in their possession.

“As BATT continues in its thrust towards enhanced customer experience and the education and awareness of banking services and products that help enrich the lives of customers, the Association is hopeful that another solution can be reached.”

On Wednesday, the PDA announced that its stations will no longer offer electionic payment options effective today. However, motorists will still be able to pay for fuel using debit and credit cards at stations operated by Unipet and at NP’s 60 owned and operated stations.

NP issued an advisory yesterday, listing all its stations where electronic payments are still being accepted.

“NP is aware of the concerns of the Petroleum Dealers Association; however we believe this stance is not in the best interest of the public and the company reiterates the call to all of its dealers to accept electronic transactions to ensure that the public is adequately served,” the company said.