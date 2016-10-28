PDA president: We cut costs to survive

Andre Worrell

​President of the Petroleum Dealers Association (PDA) Robindranath Naraynsingh says decision by some gas stations operations to go “cash-only” was driven by necessity to survive in light of increasing costs of operations and fixed gross profit margins.

“The gross margins that gas stations operate on are razor thin and are not sustainable for many gas stations to stay in business in the long run,” he said.

Naraynsingh, who gave a break down of the gross profit margins associated with each blend of gasoline, explained: “We make $0.17 on a litre of premium, $0.17 on a litre of super and $0.12 on a litre of diesel. At the pump, motorists pay $5.75 for a litre of premium, $3.58 for a litre of super and $2.30 for a litre of diesel. This means our gross profit margin on each blend is 2.96 per cent on premium, 4.75 per cent on super and 5.22 per cent on diesel.

“How are we as dealers to survive on these kind of margins before our operating costs are even factored in? I can think of no other business that has gross profit margins this low.”

Naraynsingh said for several stations the bank charges associated with card transactions were considered a cost that could be removed given all the other costs of operations.

“To start with, we have to pay the bank a $400 rental fee for use of the card processing machine. For the machine to be active, we need to have a phone line which costs an additional $225 in rent and each time a customer swipes his card the telephone company charges us $0.25 per swipe.

“If we go over the internet, the cost is $1,425 per month in fees. Depending on the relationship the station owner has with the bank, the bank charges could range from 1.3 per cent to three per cent in processing fees to accommodate card swiping. So all these costs affect the bottom line for us as gas station owners,” he said.

Detailing the operational costs of gas stations, Naraynsingh said like all other businesses, gas stations are facing rising costs.

“We have to pay employees, NIS, electricity bills, telephone bills, and try our best to upkeep our gas station facilities. All of these costs have risen over the last few years but yet our margins remain fixed. After all these costs are taken out, there is very little left over for gas station owners to survive on. Added to this, increases in the Green Fund and Business Levy have not been beneficial for us.”

Asked whether all gas stations are confronted with the same reality, Naraynsingh said some are more profitable than others.

He explained: “There are two main factors that would affect why some gas station would be more profitable than others. The first would be location and the second would be whether the owner had a convenience store attached to the gas station. Gas stations that have a convenience store use it as a means of offsetting the low margins at the pump.”

Naraynsingh reiterated his call for more consultation between the PDA and the Energy Ministry.

“The Ministry of Energy needs to meet with us, to sit and discuss the crisis facing gas stations in T&T. Many gas stations have gone out of business in the last couple of years, and unless the situation is addressed many more are likely to do so in future. We have made this call in the past, but our cries seem to be falling on deaf ears.”

Naraynsingh said certain measures could be implemented to alleviate some of the pressures gas stations are facing.

“We could adopt a model similar to what takes place with the pricing of CNG where everything is factored into the pricing structure. This could be revisited ever so often based on changes in the price of oil and the Petroleum Act gives the Minister of Energy the discretion to do so,” he said.